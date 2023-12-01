Speeders, beware: These communities are on the radar for December

The Calgary Police are ramping up efforts during the last month of the year and are cracking down on speeders around the city.

In response to community needs, police said there will be photo radar on some of Calgary’s major routes, including Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail, and Stoney Trail.

The decision was based on statistical analysis, collision data, and citizen concerns.

“These cameras continue to reduce collisions and foster a safer driving environment at our intersections,” Calgary police said in a statement.

A focus on neighbourhoods is also expected. For the month of December, photo radar enforcement will be zoned in on these communities:

Northwest:

Citadel

Greenwood-Greenbriar

Highwood

Hillhurst

Mount Pleasant

Ranchlands

Royal Oak

Sherwood

Tuscany

Northwest/Northeast:

Huntington Hills

Thorncliffe

Northeast:

Abbdeydale

Monterey Park

Renfrew

Downtown:

East Village

Northeast/Southeast:

Applewood Park

Mayland Heights

Southeast:

Acadia

Fairview

Southwest:

Kingsland

Meadowlark Park

Palliser

Strathcona Park

As well as photo radar, 58 Intersection Safety Cameras (ISC) are placed throughout the city. They snap cars going into the intersections during all phases, including running red lights.

The “speed on green” initiative uses up to 55 of these ISC locations to photograph vehicles that speed through green and yellow lights.

“Speeding fines reflect how fast you are travelling over the limit,” said the police.

“Speeds in excess of 50 km/h over the speed limit result in an appearance before a judge.”

Earlier this month, the provincial government announced that they were going to ban photo radar on ring roads in both Calgary and Edmonton.