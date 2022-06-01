There will be 30 Calgary communities with photo radar this June
The City of Calgary has released the locations where photo radar will be in effect for the month of June.
Speeding is one of the main concerns on Calgary’s roadways, as identified by statistical analysis, collision data, and citizen complaints.
“These drivers not only put themselves in danger, but they also endanger the lives of others,” said the Calgary Police Service (CPS) in a news release.
To address community needs, CPS has announced that mobile photo radar will be set up on Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail, and Stoney Trail.
This June, photo radar will also be used to enforce speed limits in the following 30 Calgary communities:
- Abbeydale
- Acadia
- Albert Park/Radisson Heights
- Alyth Industrial
- Applewood Park
- Auburn Bay
- Braeside
- Canyon Meadows
- Capitol Hill
- Cedarbrae
- Charleswood
- Coventry
- Crestmont
- Evergreen
- Falconridge
- Greenwood/Greenbriar
- Harvest Hills
- Hillhurst
- Kingsland
- Lake Bonavista
- Mayland Heights
- McKenzie Lake
- North Haven
- Palliser
- Penbrook Meadows
- Pump Hill
- Renfrew
- Rosscarrock/Westgate
- Springbank Hill
- Stoney Industrial Park
In addition to photo radar, there are 58 Intersection Safety Camera locations throughout the city. These cameras can photograph vehicles entering an intersection through all traffic signal phases, including red lights.
“These cameras continue to reduce collisions and foster a safer driving environment at our intersections,” said CPS.
Speeding fines for vehicles going through green and yellow lights reflect how high above the speed limit cars are travelling. Going 50 km/hr or more over the limit will land drivers in front of a judge.