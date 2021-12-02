More than 20 Calgary communities will have photo radar this December

The City of Calgary has released the locations where photo radar will be in effect for the month of December.

Speeding is one of the main concerns on Calgary’s roadways, as identified by statistical analysis, collision data, and citizen complaints.

“These drivers not only put themselves in danger, but they also endanger the lives of others,” said the Calgary Police Service in a news release.

To address community needs, the Calgary Police Service has announced that mobile photo radar will be set up on Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail, and Stoney Trail.

This December, photo radar will also be used to enforce speed limits in the following 21 Calgary communities:

Altadore

Bowness

Coventry Hills

East Shepard Industrial

Elboya

Erin Woods

Forest Lawn

Glamorgan

Highwood

Huntington Hills

Kingsland

Manchester Industrial

Monterey Park

Ogden

Patterson

Pineridge

Shawnee Slopes

Silver Springs

Temple, Varsity

West Springs

Woodlands

In addition to photo radar, there are 58 Intersection Safety Camera locations throughout the city. These cameras can photograph vehicles entering an intersection through all traffic signal phases, including red lights.

“These cameras continue to reduce collisions and foster a safer driving environment at our intersections,” said the Calgary Police Service.

Speeding fines for vehicles going through green and yellow lights reflect how high above the speed limit cars are travelling. Going 50 km/hr or more over the limit will land a driver in front of a judge.