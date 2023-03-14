The rental market can be tricky to maneuver at times but it can be even tougher if you are looking for a pet-friendly place in Calgary.

But there are still a few options out there that are affordable.

Here are five pet-friendly rentals in Calgary for under $1,300.

Pets: Yes

Rent: $1,200 to $1,550/month

This location has multiple units available with both one and two bedrooms open for rent with one or two bathrooms.

Pets: Yes

Rent: $1,250 to $1,925/month

This brand-new, sleek, premier apartment building and townhome complex is located in Calgary’s new south urban district. There are one- and two-bedroom units available.

Pets: Yes

Rent: $1,295/month

This lower-level, one-bedroom unit has a private entry, in-suite laundry, high ceilings, and stone countertops in the kitchen and bathroom.

Pets: Yes

Rent: $1,269 to $1,819/month

The only units available for under $1,300 in this are bachelor apartments but the building does have one or two-bedroom options available as well. The building is close to downtown and so many great amenities in the city.

Pets: Yes

Rent: $1,256 to $1,721/month

This is another one where the only units available for under $1,300 in this are bachelor apartments but the building does have one or two-bedroom options available as well. It is located in the Beltline so it is close to a lot of great options but it is also in a nice, quiet part of the popular community.