All the star-studded panels you won't want to miss at Calgary Expo this weekend

This weekend, Calgary Expo, one of Alberta’s largest pop-culture events, will be making its annual return to the city.

Over 90,000 fans of all ages are expected to flock to the four-day celebration at Stampede Park, drawing in fans of sci-fi, horror, comic books, and everyone in between.

In addition to shopping, an artist alley, POW! Parade of Wonders, and special events, there’ll be plenty of celebrities and stars that you can hear from at the event.

Here’s a list of all the biggest names at the Calgary Expo from April 27 to 30, with panels you won’t want to miss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CALGARY EXPO (@calgaryexpo)

Meet your favourite legends

Hollywood icons, superheroes, and sci-fi stars are coming to Calgary Expo. Make plans to see panels featuring Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings), Hayden Christensen (Star Wars), James McAvoy (X-Men), Charlie Cox (Daredevil), Emily Swallow (The Mandalorian), Zachary Levi (Shazam!), Sam Raimi (Evil Dead), Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things), David Harbour (Suicide Squad), and more.

Hear from the voices behind beloved characters

Calgary Expo is bringing some of the biggest voice actors to share stories with their fans, including Shameik Moore (Miles Morales from Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse), Peter Cullen and Dan Gilvezan (Optimus Prime and Bumblebee from Transformers), Kathleen Herles (Dora from Dora the Explorer), J. Michael Tatum and Brandon McInnis (My Hero Academia), Susan Eisenberg (Wonder Woman in Justice League), and more.

If any more excitement was needed, Calgary Expo has a bunch of special events that you won’t want to miss, including An Evening With Hayden Christensen, A Special Evening With The Kids In The Hall, and more.

For tickets and more information, visit calgaryexpo.com.

When: April 27 to 30, 2023

Time: 4 to 9 pm (Thursday), 12 to 8 pm (Friday), 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Stampede Park, Calgary

Tickets: Advance tickets are available until April 12, 2023; single-day passes start at $12 for children ages 6 to 12, $17 for youth ages 13 to 17, and $22 for ages 18 and up. Four-Day Pass, Ultimate Fan Package, and VIP Packages are also available.