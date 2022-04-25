Looking to experience one of the loveliest places in Canada in style? A new Banff tour can do that for you, complete with wild views and comfort.

Buckle up for one heck of an incredible ride through the heart of the Alberta Rockies with a ticket for Open Top Touring.

When you first lay eyes on the 1930’s-inspired vehicles, you know you’re going to look like the cool kids in town for the day.

Don’t even worry about figuring out where to sit for the best views, too– each seat offers fantastic vantage points.

If you aren’t a fan of crowds, this is the perfect tour. Group sizes are capped at 10, allowing for an intimate opportunity to explore Banff.

Whether you are an early riser or more of a “let me get my coffee in me, and then we can do the day” type of person, this is a great attraction to check out. The tour departs from Banff daily, from 9 am to 6 pm.

The vehicles are lavish and flashy both inside and outside, with massive windows and incredibly comfy seats.

If you are taking a ton of pictures (as you should), but your phone battery is starting to run a little low, don’t worry about it. There are USB charging ports in front of each seat, ensuring you’ll be powered up through the whole ride.

During the warmer days, the entire glass rooftop pops off, giving a sweet view of everything Banff has to offer (and a chance to cool down in the heat as well.)

We went when it was a bit chilly out, so the roof stayed on. If that is the case when you take the tour, trust it’s not a hindrance. You still get those gorgeous mountain views as you cruise around, and your hair won’t get messy from the wind this way!

During the ride, passengers learn about the famous faces that have visited and lived in the historic town. Multiple stops throughout the trip allow you to get out and see some landmarks and scenery that make Banff so unique.

Banff is undoubtedly world-famous for its nature, so it’s not unexpected that you just might be treated to some wildlife during your ride.

We got plenty of chances to say hello to deer during the stops, but there is always the chance of catching a glimpse of all kinds of wildlife, from elk, mountain sheep and grizzly bears. Trust, you’d want to be on one of these Open Top Touring vehicles if a bear ever rolled by– with the massive windows all around you, you’ll snap the best shot possible!

The handful of vehicles in the Open Top Touring fleet have their own personalities and even their own names. Mary is said to be the most reliable, but we had the honour of riding in Teddy. Each cost approximately half a million bucks, so you know you are cruising around in one elegant ride.

The tour runs for 90 minutes and is reasonably priced at just $42 per adult and $24 for children aged 6-15. We can’t recommend this excursion enough; it’s certainly a top tour to take whether you are visiting Banff for the first time or the 100th time.

If you are doing double duty while in Alberta and are off to Jasper National Park and want to experience this classy ride there, too, you are in luck. Open Top Touring is launching there this year as well.

The author of this article was hosted by Pursuit.