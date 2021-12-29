EventsNews

Here's what's open and closed in Calgary on New Year's Day 2022

Elle McLean
Elle McLean
|
Dec 29 2021, 11:54 pm

Jeff Whyte/Shutterstock

New Year’s Day in Calgary offers a number of options for city services, sweet eats, and entertainment.

If you’re not into staying in and want to spend your holiday outside of the house, check out our list of what’s open and closed in Calgary on January 1, 2022, below.

It’s important to note that since New Year’s Day falls on a Saturday in 2022, many workplaces are observing the statuary holiday on Monday, January 3.

Movie theatres

calgary new year's

JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock

Cineplex Entertainment and Landmark Cinemas both have their doors open for moviegoers who want to grab some popcorn, snacks, and a comfy cinema seat to ring in 2022.

Each Cineplex theatre opens 30 minutes prior to their first advertised performance and will close approximately 15 minutes after their last advertised performance. Landmark Cinemas locations open 30 minutes prior to the day’s first showtime.

For your closest movie theatre’s New Year’s Day showtimes, please visit cineplex.com and landmarkcinemas.com

Where:

Cineplex Cinemas East Hills
Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP
Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas
Cineplex Odeon Eau Claire Market Cinemas
Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas
Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas
Cineplex VIP Cinemas University District
Landmark Cinemas Country Hills
Landmark Cinemas 5 Calgary Market Mall
Landmark Cinemas 10 Shawnessy
Scotiabank Theatre Chinook
SilverCity CrossIron Mills and XSCAPE Entertainment Centre

Ski hills

calgary new year's

Banff Sunshine Village/Facebook

There are plenty of stunning ski hills around Calgary that will be open on New Year’s Day, and if you’re willing to put up with the holiday crowds, they’ll make for an ideal day off.

Where:

Canyon Ski Resort
Castle Mountain Resort
Lake Louise Ski Resort
Mt. Norquay Ski Resort
Nakiska Ski Area
Sunshine Village
WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park

Skating rinks

calgary new year's

@crackmacs/Instagram

There are a number of outdoor skating rinks located across the city, and, if the weather permits, they’ll be open to the public on January 1.

Where: 

Barb Scott Park: 12th Avenue and 9th Street SW
Big Marlborough Park: 6033 Madigan Drive NE
Bowness Park: 8900 48th Avenue NW
Carburn Park: 67 Riverview Drive SE
North Glenmore Park: 7305 Crowchild Trail SW
Olympic Plaza: 228 8th Avenue SE
Prairie Winds Park: 223 Castleridge Boulevard NE
Prince’s Island Park: 4th Street and 1st Avenue SW
Thomson Family Park: 1236 16th Avenue SW

Tobogganing

calgary new year's

Corrado Baratta/Shutterstock

Calgarians will be able to head over to one of the city’s 22 designated sledding hills on January 1 to enjoy a fun day on the slopes — for free!

Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing

calgary new year's

Nordic Loop in East Village (Courtesy of East Village)

There are lots of places to take the cross country skis and snowshoes in and around Calgary this winter, and the City has provided a handy list of golf courses and designated trails for you to head to on New Year’s Day.

Southland Leisure Centre

calgary new year's

Southland Leisure Centre/Facebook

Southland Leisure Centre will be open from 11 am to 5 pm on Saturday, January 1.

…and here’s what won’t be open:

Aquatics, Leisure, and Fitness Centres: All City-operated aquatic and fitness centres are closed on January 1. Village Square Leisure Centre is also closed on January 1.

Arenas: All City of Calgary arenas are closed on January 1.

Art Centres: North Mount Pleasant Art Centre is closed from December 17 to January 2 and Wildflower Arts Centre is closed from December 17 to January 7.

Calgary Soccer Centre: The soccer centre is closed from December 22 to January 2.

Beltline Community Hub: Closed from December 22 to January 11.

Other City of Calgary services

calgary new year's

Calgary Transit (@mjdcaptures/Instagram)

Calgary Transit: Make note of Calgary Transit’s Winter Service Changes, in effect as of December 20. All school trips are cancelled from December 20 to January 3 as schools are closed for the holidays. Regular service resumes January 4.

Parking: No payment is required for on-street parking on January 1. Holiday rates will be in effect at select CPA parkades and surface lots. Regular rates will be in effect at the Calgary Zoo, TELUS Spark, and Heritage Park. The Impound Lot and CPA Contact Centre will be closed on January 1.

Road and sidewalk closures: As a result of Calgary’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show, the following road and sidewalk closures will be in effect from 11:45 pm on December 31, 2021, to 12:15 am on January 1, 2022:

  • Centre Street SE, from 6th Avenue SE to 9th Avenue SE
  • 9th Avenue SW, from 1st Street SW to 1st Avenue SE
  • 9th Avenue SW south sidewalk, in front of the Calgary Tower

Landfills: All City of Calgary landfills (Spyhill, East Calgary, and Shepherd) are closed on January 1.

With files from Aly Khan and Chandler Walter

Elle McLean
+ Listed
+ News
