Here's what's open and closed in Calgary on New Year's Day 2022

New Year’s Day in Calgary offers a number of options for city services, sweet eats, and entertainment.

If you’re not into staying in and want to spend your holiday outside of the house, check out our list of what’s open and closed in Calgary on January 1, 2022, below.

It’s important to note that since New Year’s Day falls on a Saturday in 2022, many workplaces are observing the statuary holiday on Monday, January 3.

Movie theatres

Cineplex Entertainment and Landmark Cinemas both have their doors open for moviegoers who want to grab some popcorn, snacks, and a comfy cinema seat to ring in 2022.

Each Cineplex theatre opens 30 minutes prior to their first advertised performance and will close approximately 15 minutes after their last advertised performance. Landmark Cinemas locations open 30 minutes prior to the day’s first showtime.

For your closest movie theatre’s New Year’s Day showtimes, please visit cineplex.com and landmarkcinemas.com

Where:

Cineplex Cinemas East Hills

Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP

Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon Eau Claire Market Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas

Cineplex VIP Cinemas University District

Landmark Cinemas Country Hills

Landmark Cinemas 5 Calgary Market Mall

Landmark Cinemas 10 Shawnessy

Scotiabank Theatre Chinook

SilverCity CrossIron Mills and XSCAPE Entertainment Centre

Ski hills

There are plenty of stunning ski hills around Calgary that will be open on New Year’s Day, and if you’re willing to put up with the holiday crowds, they’ll make for an ideal day off.

Where:

Canyon Ski Resort

Castle Mountain Resort

Lake Louise Ski Resort

Mt. Norquay Ski Resort

Nakiska Ski Area

Sunshine Village

WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park

Skating rinks

There are a number of outdoor skating rinks located across the city, and, if the weather permits, they’ll be open to the public on January 1.

Where:

Barb Scott Park: 12th Avenue and 9th Street SW

Big Marlborough Park: 6033 Madigan Drive NE

Bowness Park: 8900 48th Avenue NW

Carburn Park: 67 Riverview Drive SE

North Glenmore Park: 7305 Crowchild Trail SW

Olympic Plaza: 228 8th Avenue SE

Prairie Winds Park: 223 Castleridge Boulevard NE

Prince’s Island Park: 4th Street and 1st Avenue SW

Thomson Family Park: 1236 16th Avenue SW

Tobogganing

Calgarians will be able to head over to one of the city’s 22 designated sledding hills on January 1 to enjoy a fun day on the slopes — for free!

Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing

There are lots of places to take the cross country skis and snowshoes in and around Calgary this winter, and the City has provided a handy list of golf courses and designated trails for you to head to on New Year’s Day.

Southland Leisure Centre

Southland Leisure Centre will be open from 11 am to 5 pm on Saturday, January 1.

…and here’s what won’t be open:

Aquatics, Leisure, and Fitness Centres: All City-operated aquatic and fitness centres are closed on January 1. Village Square Leisure Centre is also closed on January 1.

Arenas: All City of Calgary arenas are closed on January 1.

Art Centres: North Mount Pleasant Art Centre is closed from December 17 to January 2 and Wildflower Arts Centre is closed from December 17 to January 7.

Calgary Soccer Centre: The soccer centre is closed from December 22 to January 2.

Beltline Community Hub: Closed from December 22 to January 11.

Calgary Transit: Make note of Calgary Transit’s Winter Service Changes, in effect as of December 20. All school trips are cancelled from December 20 to January 3 as schools are closed for the holidays. Regular service resumes January 4.

Parking: No payment is required for on-street parking on January 1. Holiday rates will be in effect at select CPA parkades and surface lots. Regular rates will be in effect at the Calgary Zoo, TELUS Spark, and Heritage Park. The Impound Lot and CPA Contact Centre will be closed on January 1.

Road and sidewalk closures: As a result of Calgary’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show, the following road and sidewalk closures will be in effect from 11:45 pm on December 31, 2021, to 12:15 am on January 1, 2022:

Centre Street SE, from 6th Avenue SE to 9th Avenue SE

9th Avenue SW, from 1st Street SW to 1st Avenue SE

9th Avenue SW south sidewalk, in front of the Calgary Tower

Landfills: All City of Calgary landfills (Spyhill, East Calgary, and Shepherd) are closed on January 1.

With files from Aly Khan and Chandler Walter