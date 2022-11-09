Here's what's open and closed in Calgary this Remembrance Day

It is a weekend to remember those who sacrificed for this country, and that generally means a lot is going to be closed across the city.

There are also several services around the city to commemorate the day.

If you are in need of last-minute supplies, here is what is open on November 11.

Grocery and liquor stores

Grocery and liquor stores across Calgary are generally open for Remembrance Day; however, some may have adjusted hours. We advise checking with your favourite location to confirm operations.

Calgary Co-op

Costco

IGA

No Frills

Real Canadian Superstore

Safeway

Save-On-Foods

Shopper’s Drug Mart

Sobeys

Walmart

Ace Liquor Discounter

Co-op Wine Spirits Beer

Crowfoot Wine & Spirits

Liquor Depot

Sobeys Liquor

Willow Park Wines & Spirits

You might also like: Here's what events are being held for Remembrance Day in Calgary

6 things to do in Calgary this week: November 7 to 13

The ultimate list of winter and Christmas things to do in Alberta

Post offices

According to its website, Canada Post is closed on national, provincial, and territorial holidays, including Remembrance Day, with no collection or delivery of mail on this day.

Malls and attractions

CF Chinook Centre (open 11:05 am to 6 pm on Friday, November 11)

CF Market Mall (open 11:05 am to 6 pm on Friday, November 11)

The CORE Shopping Centre (open 11:15 am to 5 pm on Friday, November 11)

CrossIron Mills (open 11:11 am to 7 pm on Friday, November 11)

Southcentre Mall (open 11:05 am to 6 pm on Friday, November 11)

Calgary Tower (open 10 am to 9 pm)

Calgary Zoo (open 9 am to 5 pm)

The Hanger Flight Museum (open noon to 4 pm)

The Military Museums (open 9 am to 5 pm)

Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre (10 am to 5 pm)

TELUS Spark Science Centre (open 9 am to 5 pm)

Movie theatres

Cineplex Entertainment, Landmark Cinemas, and Canyon Meadows Cinemas in Calgary all have their doors open for moviegoers who want to grab some popcorn, snacks, and a comfy theatre seat over the November long weekend.

Each Cineplex Theatre opens 30 minutes before its first advertised performance and will close approximately 15 minutes after its last advertised performance. Landmark Cinemas locations open 30 minutes before the day’s first showtime.

For your closest movie theatre showtimes, you can visit Cineplex’s website, Landmark Cinemas’ website, and Canyon Meadows Cinemas’ site.

Where:

Canyon Meadows Cinemas (#110 13226 Macleod Trail S, Calgary)

Cineplex Cinemas East Hills (205 East Hills Boulevard SE, Calgary)

Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP (19683 Seton Crescent SE, Calgary)

Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas (91 Crowfoot Terrace NW, Calgary)

Cineplex Odeon Eau Claire Market Cinemas (#200 Eau Claire Market, 200 Barclay Parade SW, Calgary)

Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas (#400 2555 32nd Street NE, Calgary)

Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas (165 Stewart Green SW, Calgary)

Cineplex VIP Cinemas University District (#250 3953 University Avenue NW, Calgary)

Landmark Cinemas Country Hills (#300 388 Country Hills Boulevard NE, Calgary)

Landmark Cinemas 5 Calgary Market Mall (#150 3412 49th Street NW, Calgary)

Landmark Cinemas 10 Shawnessy (#100 16061 Macleod Trail, Calgary)

Scotiabank Theatre Chinook (6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary)

SilverCity CrossIron Mills and XSCAPE Entertainment Centre (261055 Crossiron Boulevard, Calgary)

Leisure Centres

Southland Leisure Centre arenas are open for public skating from 1 to 2:15 pm. Pool areas are open from 11 am to 5 pm.

Village Square Leisure Centre arenas are open for public skating from 1 to 2:15 pm. Pool areas are open from 11 am to 5 pm.

Other City of Calgary services

All City of Calgary Administrative buildings (including City Hall), as well as the Impound Lot and CPA Contact Centre, will be closed on Friday, November 11

Recreation facilities: All city-operated recreation facilities, aquatic and fitness centres, arenas, arts centres, and the Calgary Soccer Centre are closed on Remembrance Day.

Calgary Transit: On Friday, November 11, Calgary Transit will be operating buses, CTrains, and On Demand on a Saturday level of service. All veterans and accompanying family members will be able to ride transit for free on Remembrance Day. Veterans wearing uniforms or bearing veteran identification cards are eligible.

Parking: No payment is required for on-street Park Plus zones on Friday, November 11 while holiday rates will be in effect at select Calgary Parking Authority parkades and surface lots.

Continue to follow all posted restrictions (including no parking, no stopping, and posted time restrictions). Please watch for signage to verify what parking restrictions are in effect for the area you’re parking in during this time.

Landfills: City of Calgary landfill will be open for Remembrance Day.

Road closures, detours and traffic

There will be a number of short-term road closures to accommodate Remembrance Day ceremonies on Friday, November 11: