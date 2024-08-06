An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued early Tuesday afternoon for a county 80 kilometres east of Calgary due to two armed and “extremely dangerous” suspects.

Strathmore RCMP issued the alert for Wheatland County at 1:32 pm Thursday afternoon. It was cancelled just over three hours later.

A shelter-in-place has also been lifted for everyone from Highway 564, north to Township Road 262, between Range Road 253 east to Range Road 251. RCMP say they are “confident” the suspects are not in the area.

“The suspects are still at large, and there is no further information regarding them,” said Strathmore RCMP.

“Trust that the RCMP and their partners are doing everything they can to successfully resolve this.”

Police continue to ask people to avoid Range Road 252 and Township Road 260 while the scene is being processed.

RCMP said updates will be sent as the situation develops.