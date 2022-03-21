Oilers grab defenceman Brett Kulak in trade with Canadiens: report

The Edmonton Oilers have acquired defenceman Brett Kulak from the Montreal Canadiens, according to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.

Kulak, 28, is a 6-foot-1, 197-pound left-shot defenceman. He is in the final season of a three-year contract with an annual average value of $1.85 million. He has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) and a minus-10 rating in 56 games this season.

The Oilers were expected to pick up a depth defenceman in advance of the NHL Trade Deadline.

In 316 career NHL games, Kulak has 56 points (13 goals, 43 assists) in 56 games. He was originally selected in the fourth round (No. 105) of the 2012 NHL Draft by the Calgary Flames.

The expected return includes 26-year-old defenceman William Lagesson and a second round pick, according to Seravalli.

Details: To #Oilers: Brett Kulak

