Oilers-Flames Heritage Classic 50/50 jackpot is looking HUGE

Preston Hodgkinson
Oct 29 2023, 6:01 pm
Winners at the 2023 NHL Heritage Classic won’t be limited to either the Edmonton Oilers or Calgary Flames.

Fans watching the game at Commonwealth Stadium tonight will have a keen eye on the 50/50 jackpot, which is already shaping up to be one to remember.

As of 11:45 am MT, the jackpot for the game has already reached a staggering $774,620 with a bonus jackpot of $409,320.

The proceeds collected from this 50/50 will go toward the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation’s ‘Every Kid Deserves a Shot’ initiative and the NHL Foundation.

‘Every Kid Deserves a Shot’ aims at making hockey more accessible and affordable, while the NHL Foundation focuses on building healthy and vibrant hockey communities.

You won’t have to be at the game for a chance at the grand prize. 50/50 tickets can be purchased online by any Alberta resident. Fans at the game will also be able to buy tickets. Tickets will be available until 11 pm MT tonight.

Prices for ticket packages will be as follows:

  • $5 for one ticket
  • $10 for 10 tickets
  • $25 for 80 tickets
  • $50 for 250 tickets
  • $100 for 550 tickets

The Oilers 50/50 is known around the world as one of the most lucrative sports draws. During the 2020 NHL play-in round against the Chicago Blackhawks, one lucky winner was able to take home an amazing $7,088,425 after claiming the $14.2 million jackpot.

As puck drop nears, it’s safe to say that the jackpot number will probably continue to rise. The crowd is going to be much bigger than games at Rogers Place and the excitement around the Heritage Classic is starting to reach a fever pitch.

Only time will tell if the jackpot will reach $14 million levels once again.

