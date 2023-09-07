Details revealed for Heritage Classic between Oilers and Flames

For those planning on attending this year’s Heritage Classic between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames, don’t expect to see players like Wayne Gretzky suiting up.

As mentioned in a press conference on Wednesday morning, there will be no alumni game between the two clubs. It was also mentioned that there won’t be any other game taking place, including the WHL, USports, or the AHL.

Many fans were upset by this report, as there were plenty of Oilers and Flames fans who were hoping to relive the glory days of the old Battle of Alberta, one which always got fiery and made this extraordinary rivalry what it is today.

Though an alumni game won’t happen, there are plenty of reasons to attend the event besides just hockey. NHL senior executive vice-president and chief content officer Steve Mayer said during yesterday’s press conference that over the next few weeks, there will be announcements such as fan events, jersey reveals, and musical entertainment that are all taking place throughout the day.

While jerseys haven’t been released for either team yet, Oilers fans were able to get an idea of what the team’s logo would look like for the game. It appears the Oilers will be paying tribute to the Edmonton Mercurys, a former senior hockey team back in the 1940s and 1950s.

There’s your Heritage Classic logo the Oilers will be wearing. Heavy Edmonton Mercurys influence. pic.twitter.com/rrykPWwOdZ — Tom Gazzola (@TomGazzola) September 6, 2023

Despite the Flames’ struggles last season, this game should be one worth tuning into. Not only do these teams have an extreme hatred for one another, but the Flames are expected to turn things around with a new coaching staff in place. The Oilers, meanwhile, have high expectations and are considered a Stanley Cup contender.

Set to be played on October 29, temperatures shouldn’t be unbearable for fans despite Edmonton’s cold winters. Their last Heritage Classic took place on November 22, 2003, when it got as cold as -30°C with the wind chill.

Tickets for the game will go on sale today at 1 pm MT.