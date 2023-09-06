First look at new Edmonton Oilers logo for the Heritage Classic

It looks like the Edmonton Oilers will salute the Edmonton Mercurys when they host the Heritage Classic next month.

The outdoor game is set for October 29 at Commonwealth Stadium. The Heritage Classic is usually accompanied by special throwback-style jerseys that are created for the event, and we may have our first look at what the Oilers are planning to wear.

Eagle-eyed reporter Tom Gazzola, host of the Oil Stream pre- and post-game show on Edmonton Sports Talk, spotted a new Oilers logo at Commonwealth Stadium today.

There’s your Heritage Classic logo the Oilers will be wearing. Heavy Edmonton Mercurys influence. pic.twitter.com/rrykPWwOdZ — Tom Gazzola (@TomGazzola) September 6, 2023

The logo appears to be a nod to the Edmonton Mercurys, who represented Canada and won gold medals at the 1950 World Championship in London and the 1952 Winter Olympics in Oslo.

That tidbit is in line with a report from Tyler Yaremchuk of Oilers Nation back in January.

Got a little scoop… Hearing that the #Oilers are thinking of using this old Edmonton Mercurys sweater as the inspiration for their Heritage Classic jersey. The jersey would be Oilers colours, the leaf could be an oil drop and it’ll read Edmonton Oilers across the front. pic.twitter.com/LgcGk5H92d — Tyler Yaremchuk (@tyleryaremchuk) January 20, 2023

We’ll have to wait a little longer to see what the jerseys will look like.

It’s been nearly 20 years since the Oilers hosted the Montreal Canadiens in the first-ever Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium on November 22, 2003. The Oilers have played in one other outdoor game since then, the 2016 Heritage Classic in Winnipeg.

Temperatures should rise for the first-ever Battle of Alberta played outdoors.

The Flames have also played in two Heritage Classics, hosting the Canadiens at McMahon Stadium in 2011 and against the Jets in Regina in 2019.

The preseason begins for the Oilers in 18 days, while the puck drops on the regular season on October 11.