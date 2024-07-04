Nude releases summer 12 pack to raise funds for Alberta SPCA

Summer has arrived and we’re ready to enjoy the warm weather with our favourite drink. And now we can do so while supporting an important cause.

Nude Beverages has teamed up with the Alberta Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) for the release of a limited-time 12-pack.

One dollar from every purchase will go directly to the registered charity dedicated to the welfare of animals across the province.

“The decision to collaborate with ABSPCA stems from animal welfare being a huge part of our company and extremely close to our hearts,” said Nude to Daily Hive. “By joining forces, we hope to be able to help amplify their impact on animal welfare through direct support for rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

“We hope to not only raise funds for crucial animal care programs with this collaboration but also foster a community of empathy and support for our four-legged friends. We can’t wait for you to try.”

Nude’s #pawsofnude pledge sees a portion of all sales go towards local animal rescue organizations in areas where it is sold. Over $230,000 has been donated to help animals in need since the initiative’s launch.

Alberta SPCA thanked Nude for its support on social media, and Nude graciously responded.

“Thank you Nude Beverages for supporting our work to protect and enhance the well-being of animals across the province,” said the largest SPCA in the province.

“No better organization to partner with to support animal welfare ❤️,” replied Nude.

You can stay up to date with Nude and future drink drops by following them on Instagram.