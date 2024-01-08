A fire that destroyed unbuilt houses in Calgary deemed suspicious: police

Smoke from a fire in northwest Calgary is seen in the distance. (Thea Uson/Daily Hive)

The Calgary Police Arson Unit is investigating a multi-alarm fire that left a number of under-construction housing units damaged or fully destroyed.

After midnight on Saturday, at around 12:50 am, fire crews responded to the 0 to 100 block of Sage Hill Terrace NW, where they found two multifamily residential units engulfed in flames.

The fire later spread to a third unit.

All of them were under construction, according to the Calgary Police.

Massive fire across from us @johnfhenwood in Sage Hill. Hearing it’s a condo building under construction. Hope everything with a heartbeat is safe. #yyc #calgary #fire pic.twitter.com/UzciKDctra — Denise Henwood (@DeniseHenwood) January 6, 2024

The units, which were unoccupied, were destroyed entirely, while a fourth was partially damaged.

Several vehicles that were parked along the street next to the complex have also been damaged.

“The fire has been deemed suspicious and the Calgary Police Service Arson Unit is investigating,” reads a statement from the Calgary Police.

“We are asking members of the public to come forward with any information or witness reports from the time leading up to or during the fire that may help advance the investigation.”

Calgary Police told Daily Hive Urbanized that it is standard procedure whenever there is a fatality, serious injury, or substantial financial loss as the result of a fire to call the Arson Unit to work with the Calgary Fire Department.

There is no one in custody at this time, and as the investigation is ongoing, police said they cannot confirm whether or not this was a targeted incident.

A number of fires that are similar in nature have also occurred in Edmonton recently, but the police said there is no evidence at this time to confirm this incident is related to extortion activity in that city.

“If that changes, investigative updates will be shared,” police said.