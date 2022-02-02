The northern lights may make an appearance tonight across Alberta

Look up Alberta! We may be getting one heck of a light show, with a pretty good chance that much of the country will see the northern lights tonight.

That’s if weather cooperates for a good viewing, of course.

According to Aurora Forecast, it’s a 10/10 chance of an “intense aurora” on February 2.

“Active aurora possible with slight chance of isolated minor auroral substorms and favourable conditions for major aurora activity,” the site added.

The chances for tomorrow, February 3, are a 7/10.

Earlier this week, a geomagnetic storm watch was issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for Wednesday, February 2 and Thursday, February 3.

A G2 Watch is in effect for 2 Feb due to anticipated CME arrival. Additionally, a G1 Watch is in place for 3 Feb, due to lingering CME effects. Please visit https://t.co/5pnMI7JC8n for the full story regarding this activity and visit https://t.co/YLUbTRM02y for the latest info. pic.twitter.com/3auNCbFGBo — NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) January 31, 2022

3-Day Forecast Issued 2022 Feb 02 1230 UTC:

The greatest expected 3 hr Kp for Feb 02-Feb 04 2022 is 6 (NOAA Scale G2).

S1 or greater: 10%, 10%, 10%. R1-R2: 25%, 25%, 25%.

R3 or greater: 10%, 10%, 10%. https://t.co/gPw8AeBd9u — NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) February 2, 2022

The University of Alaska Fairbanks has a handy tool that can tell you the likelihood of seeing the lights from wherever you are. While your best shot at seeing them is on Wednesday night, there may be a chance of seeing them on Thursday night (to a lesser degree).

The green ring indicates the path of the northern lights, and currently the chances of a display across Alberta are high. For the evening of February 2, from about 10 pm to 1 am, activity is being rated at a Kp value of greater than 4, which is considered high.

Unfortunately for Edmonton, we may be snowed out to be able to have a good look at the potential northern lights show.

According to Environment Canada, increasing cloud cover is expected to move into the Edmonton region this evening and periods of light snow are forecasted as well. Darn!

Calgary has a much better chance of seeing the dancing northern lights, with Environment Canada forecasting partly cloudy skies for this evening. Score!

Much of western Canada was treated to a dazzling northern lights display last October. Hopefully, it’ll be just as good this time around.

Visit the University of Alaska Fairbanks Aurora Forecast page to keep track of the latest updates.

With files from Amir Ali