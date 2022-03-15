Nature's light show: Aurora Borealis could make an appearance in Alberta skies tonight

Look up! Alberta may be getting one heck of a light show tonight, with a chance that much of the province could see the northern lights.

That’s if the weather cooperates for good viewing, of course.

According to Aurora Forecast, there’s currently a 7/10 chance of Aurora Borealis activity on March 15, which could be elevated to an 8/10.

“Weather permitting, larger northern lights displays could be visible directly overhead in most northern communities,” reads Aurora Forecast’s website.

The chances for tomorrow, March 16, lower to a 6/10, and decrease further to a 5/10 the following day, so tonight is looking like your best chance!

Astronomy North has issued a G1 Geomagnetic Storm Watch for March 14 and 15 in northern Canada, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center is showing chances of an Aurora on its forecast instrument as well.

The University of Alaska Fairbanks has a handy tool that can tell you the likelihood of seeing the northern lights from wherever you are.

The green ring indicates the path of the northern lights, and currently, the chances of a display across Alberta are good, according to the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ webpage.

Over the night of March 15 to 16, from about midnight to 3 am, activity is rated at a Kp value of greater than four, which is considered high.

Unfortunately for Calgary and Edmonton, we may not have the clearest skies for a good look at the northern lights tonight.

According to Environment Canada, Edmonton is forecast to see a 30% chance of showers, while Calgary is expected to have partly cloudy skies overnight.

Calgarians may have a better chance to see the northern lights display than those in Edmonton. Still, if you’re not super passionate about Aurora-chasing, this potential light show might not be worth losing sleep over.

With files from Amir Ali and Laine Mitchell