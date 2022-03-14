Start booking, people! A lot more flights are about to depart for some amazing destinations as WestJet ramps up its schedule from Alberta.

Returning to levels not seen before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Calgary-based airliner’s summer 2022 schedule is looking stacked.

WestJet has ramped up to offer 180 daily departures from Calgary and Edmonton to 35 domestic, 16 transborder and eight international destinations during peak travel months.

“After two years of unprecedented challenges, we’re proud that Alberta will lead the recovery of Canada’s travel and tourism industry,” said John Weatherill, Chief Commercial Officer, WestJet, in a news release.

WestJet’s addition of transatlantic flights from Calgary International Airport will see the airline increase the critical tourism pipeline between Alberta and Europe by 43% when compared to 2019 through new routes and increased non-stop options to London, Gatwick; Paris, and Dublin.

Albertans will also benefit from enhanced connectivity throughout the region and across Canada. At its peak, WestJet will serve 43 domestic, 23 transborder, 16 Caribbean, and eight transatlantic destinations. This will restore 94 percent of its pre-pandemic routes with more than 600 daily departures network-wide, the airliner says.

Domestic highlights of WestJet’s summer schedule feature an 88 percent increase in regional connectivity province-wide.

WestJet’s Alberta service looks like this:

Calgary : 142 daily departures, 35 domestic, 16 transborder and eight international destinations

: 142 daily departures, 35 domestic, 16 transborder and eight international destinations Edmonton : 38 daily departures, 15 domestic and two transborder destinations

: 38 daily departures, 15 domestic and two transborder destinations Grande Prairie : multiple daily flights to Calgary and Edmonton

: multiple daily flights to and Fort McMurray : multiple daily flights to Calgary and Edmonton

: multiple daily flights to and Lethbridge , Lloydminster , Medicine Hat : multiple daily flights to Calgary

As part of its summer schedule, WestJet will launch previously delayed non-stop service between Calgary and Boston on June 30, 2022. The airline will also reintroduce and enhance service to 16 popular transborder destinations.

Oh, the places we can go to!