With the temps starting to dip, now is the perfect time for a new Ninja Warrior gym to come to Calgary giving us an indoor workout spot.

Fitset Ninja is opening up on November 1 in the northeast. It will have a ninja warrior training and obstacle course with programs for people of all ages and fitness levels.

Fitset Ninja founder Tim Gourlay says they are looking to build a healthy community in Calgary.

“We have been eagerly anticipating the opening of our Calgary location for a long time,” Gourlay states. “Our sport is so much more than skill and agility. It’s truly about building a culture of support and community. We want people to join us and try something different, stretch themselves a little bit. It’s unbelievable to witness the mindset transformations that occur within our space because of the experience we provide.”

After the last couple of years of everyone staying inside, Fitset Ninja is looking to help break people out of a funk with all the positivity that a good workout can bring.

Gourlay says they want everyone to feel comfortable at the new location and don’t want anyone to be intimidated by the obstacles.

“Parents regularly share with us how they witness a noticeable change in their kids when they participate in the sport of ninja,” continues Gourlay. “Young people may be hesitant at first as they come into our facility the first couple of times. They may be a bit scared. But then when they master a skill that they didn’t think was possible, that mindset completely alters how they approach the rest of their life. Parents see it showing up in improvement with their kids’ schoolwork, their attitudes, their relationships.”

This gym is for all fitness levels. For those who are a bit more serious about Ninja Warrior obstacles, there is an intense training program designed to help people compete all the way up to international levels.

While Fitset Ninja will officially open its doors on Tuesday, November 1, the public is also invited to register for a special grand opening event on Sunday, November 6, which will include tours, demos, and pop-up classes from 10 am to 4 pm.

Instead of a traditional entry fee for the November 6 event, guests will be asked to make a contribution to KidSport of $10 per person or $30 per family, with 100% of the funds raised going directly to the charity.