Suspension of Flames’ Andersson getting appealed by NHLPA

The NHLPA announced that they will be appealing the four-game suspension handed out to Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson.

The NHLPA has filed an appeal on behalf of Rasmus Andersson regarding the NHL’s decision to suspend him four games. — NHLPA (@NHLPA) October 22, 2023

Andersson was given a major penalty, a game misconduct, and was promptly suspended after colliding with Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine with a high hit in the dying seconds of a 3-1 loss on Friday night.

Laine was injured on the play and missed Columbus’ game against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Calgary’s Rasmus Andersson has been suspended for four games for Charging Columbus’ Patrik Laine, per @NHLPlayerSafety pic.twitter.com/VvpTXylYYU — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 21, 2023

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman will be the sole decision-maker on whether or not to shorten the suspension. This is because the the suspension is under six games and Andersson did not have to attend an in-person hearing.

Much of the talk around the suspension is focused on the fourth game that Andersson would have to sit out. That just so happens to be the 2023 NHL Heritage Classic being held at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. Missing such a significant game would definitely be a bit harder to swallow than a regular game.

The appeal was expected. Sportsnet’s Eric Francis reported on Saturday night that there was a belief an appeal would be happening.

Source says the Calgary Flames are planning to appeal the four-game suspension handed to Rasmus Andersson today for his hit on Patrik Laine. — Eric Francis (@EricFrancis) October 22, 2023

This is the first time that Andersson has been suspended in his NHL career. If the suspension is upheld, he will not be allowed to appear in the Flames lineup until November 1 against the Dallas Stars.

Andersson is off to a decent start this season. Through three games, the 26-year-old Swede has one goal and three points. He will have his work cut out for him if he wants to reach the 49 points he accomplished last season.

In the meantime, the Flames will roll with six defenders for the games that Andersson will miss. There is a possibility of a call-up but the team will have to put Kevin Rooney on LTIR to make enough space.