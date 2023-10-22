SportsHockeyFlames

Suspension of Flames’ Andersson getting appealed by NHLPA

Preston Hodgkinson
Preston Hodgkinson
|
Oct 22 2023, 10:22 pm
Suspension of Flames’ Andersson getting appealed by NHLPA
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The NHLPA announced that they will be appealing the four-game suspension handed out to Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson.

Andersson was given a major penalty, a game misconduct, and was promptly suspended after colliding with Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine with a high hit in the dying seconds of a 3-1 loss on Friday night.

Laine was injured on the play and missed Columbus’ game against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman will be the sole decision-maker on whether or not to shorten the suspension. This is because the the suspension is under six games and Andersson did not have to attend an in-person hearing.

Much of the talk around the suspension is focused on the fourth game that Andersson would have to sit out. That just so happens to be the 2023 NHL Heritage Classic being held at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. Missing such a significant game would definitely be a bit harder to swallow than a regular game.

The appeal was expected. Sportsnet’s Eric Francis reported on Saturday night that there was a belief an appeal would be happening.

This is the first time that Andersson has been suspended in his NHL career. If the suspension is upheld, he will not be allowed to appear in the Flames lineup until November 1 against the Dallas Stars.

Andersson is off to a decent start this season. Through three games, the 26-year-old Swede has one goal and three points. He will have his work cut out for him if he wants to reach the 49 points he accomplished last season.

In the meantime, the Flames will roll with six defenders for the games that Andersson will miss. There is a possibility of a call-up but the team will have to put Kevin Rooney on LTIR to make enough space.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Preston HodgkinsonPreston Hodgkinson
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Flames
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop