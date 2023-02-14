Here's a rundown on what's new and what to know for tax season in Alberta

Filing your taxes can be a bit stressful, but never fear: we have a quick rundown on some of the new things to remember for residents of Alberta.

The deadline for most Alberta residents to file their income tax and benefit returns for 2022 is April 30, 2023. Since this date is a Sunday, a return will be considered filed on time if the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) receives it, or it is postmarked, on or before May 1, 2023.

There have been plenty of updates, including;

Climate action incentive payment (CAIP) – If you are eligible, you will automatically get the CAIP four times a year. Since it generally takes two weeks to process electronic returns, it is recommended that you and your spouse or common-law partner (if applicable) file your 2022 returns electronically by March 10, 2023 , to help in receiving the April 14, 2023 , issuance. If you don’t receive the April issuance, the payment will be included in a subsequent payment after your returns are assessed.

First-time home buyers’ tax credit – The amount used to calculate the first-time home buyers’ tax credit has increased to $10,000 for a qualifying home purchased after December 31, 202 1.

Canada Dental Benefit – The new interim Canada Dental Benefit is available to eligible families earning less than $90,000 per year. It provides financial support for parents and guardians of children under 12 years old if they receive dental care in Canada and do not have access to private dental insurance.

The new interim Canada Dental Benefit is available to eligible families earning less than $90,000 per year. It provides financial support for parents and guardians of children under 12 years old if they receive dental care in Canada and do not have access to private dental insurance. One-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit – The government introduced a one-time $500 payment to help lower-income renters facing housing affordability challenges. Applications are open until March 31, 2023 .

You can check out the full roundup of updates to benefits, credits, and services here.

When it comes to doing your taxes, more than two million Albertans are already registered for My Account. My Account is the CRA’s online portal for individuals where you can find your tax information and access many of the slips you need to file your income tax and benefit return.

The CRA has also launched a free online learning tool to help you do your taxes on your own, providing you with lessons that help you understand what taxes are, why we pay them, how to understand your paycheques, pay stubs, and income tax slips, and finally, how to do your taxes for the first time.