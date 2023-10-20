Everyone loves a trip to Costco, and another location is in the works in Alberta, with a new store being proposed for Lloydminster.

According to the Alberta Major Projects map, the Costco would be 160,000 square feet and be located on a nearly 20-acre parcel of land in Lloydminster, located at 75th Avenue and 19th Street.

The Costco would also feature more than 900 parking stalls.

Site work is reportedly set to begin in 2024, with the building opening in 2025.

There is no estimated cost associated with the project, and it is still in the proposed stage of development.

There are currently 18 Costco stores in Alberta, with another new store just outside of Calgary scheduled to open its doors to Costco members in the fall of 2025.