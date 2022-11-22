3 bucket list pizza joints to find unique pies in Calgary

After scouring, sleuthing, and eating, we have found three top-notch places to find Detroit-style pizza, and more, in Calgary.

We love a hefty slice that makes it tough to go for seconds, but we’ll always accept that challenge.

Here are three places to find unique and hearty pizzas in Calgary.

Oozing with cheese, and filled to the nines delicious pizza sauce, Atlas Pizza has won awards and accolades from Calgarians, celebrating their unique style of pizza-making. Topped to the brim with ingredients, they offer 8″, 10″, 12″, and 14″ pizzas.

Address: 6060 Memorial Drive, NE Calgary

Phone: 403-248-3344

They make their dough from scratch every morning, along with their signature pizza sauce, and then add 100% whole milk brick cheese.

If a perfectly crafted Detroit-style pizza with homemade sauce is what you’re after, then Red Top Pizza has what you’re craving.

Address: 1350 Northmount Drive, NE Calgary

Phone: 403-270-4688

Pie Eyed is one of our favourites, brought to you by the marvellous chef, Mike Pigot — and you know as well as we do that any venture he embarks on is delicious.

Their rectangular pizza with exceptionally thick crust has to be some of the best in town. They don’t have a dine-in option, so you’ll have to order online, but it’s totally worth it!

Place your orders online here.

