Nazem Kadri drops asking price for lavish Toronto penthouse by almost $1M (PHOTOS)

Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Jan 18 2023, 6:55 pm
Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports | Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

Ever wondered what it’s like to live like an NHL superstar?

Well, look no further, because a recent listing from former Maple Leaf Nazem Kadri gives an inside look into his penthouse that features “bespoke detailing worthy of Stanley Cup champion.”

Located at 199 Richmond Street West, the luxurious penthouse was previously listed for $5.38 million in June. The 3,200-square-foot apartment just recently came back on the market after a price drop of $880,000.

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

Born in London, Ontario, Kadri was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs seventh overall in the 2009 NHL Draft and played with the team until 2019.

In 2022, Kadri won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche and became the first Muslim player to win the Cup.

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

His $4.5 million penthouse features stunning panoramic views from every window, offering the perfect place to take in the magical Toronto skyline.

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The opulent kitchen features Miele appliances, an espresso bar, and a wine fridge.

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The 3+1-bedroom, 3-bathroom home also features high ceilings to comfortably accommodate the six-foot-tall athlete.

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The oversized primary bedroom is equipped with a private balcony, hotel style ensuite, and a dreamy walk-in closet.

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The penthouse also features Control4 smart home technology, allowing you to control lighting, window shades, and music.

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The living space includes a beautiful marble wall media unit with a fireplace.

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The place is also currently full of sports-related items and memorabilia, including a Magic Johnson Lakers jersey, a bubble-top hockey table, and a Peloton bike.

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The building comes with lots of perks, including a fully equipped gym, outdoor jacuzzi, rooftop terrace, games room, sauna, and outdoor patio.

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The unit is also one of only two penthouses on the floor, guaranteeing unbeatable direct views of the CN Tower.

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The luxurious NHL-grade penthouse doesn’t come cheap and is currently on the market for $4.5 million.

