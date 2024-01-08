Yee-Haw! You can fly from Calgary to Nashville for $370 roundtrip

If you’ve already been planning your trips for 2024, get ready to add another spot to the list because there are some wicked flight deals available from Calgary to Nashville this fall!

WestJet dropped the price of its flights from YYC to the popular destination in Tennessee to C$370 roundtrip including taxes.

You’ll also be able to enjoy an interruption-free flight as they are nonstop both ways, so kick back and relax on your way to music city!

There are tons of flight options available for $370 roundtrip which is $677 cheaper than usual for that time of year.

There are so many things you can check out while you’re there and if you’re a music fanatic it’s definitely the spot for you.

Stunning light sculptures take over the city’s zoo for Zoolumination in November and there are of course the iconic spots like the Country Music Hall of Fame or the Grand Ole Opry. The Country Music Awards also take place in November!

How to book this deal: