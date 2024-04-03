New physio clinic in Calgary helping to make movement health a daily habit

Myodetox, a Canadian-born company on a mission to change the world through movement health, has arrived in Calgary.

The international physiotherapy studio has recently opened a new location in the Kensington neighbourhood and another in the Beltline this summer.

According to Vinh Pham, physical therapist and co-founder of Myodetox, coming to Calgary is just the latest step in the mission to make movement health a daily habit for everybody.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myodetox (@myodetox)

“Myodetox provides holistic physical wellness through physiotherapy, chiropractic, and massage therapy services,” Pham told Daily Hive. “We want to support our clients and community to feel their best so they can do the things they love.”

Pham and Myodetox CEO Scott Marcaccio founded the company in 2015 and has since opened 16 clinics across Calgary, Toronto, Vancouver, and Los Angeles.

All treatments are delivered by either a licensed physiotherapist, chiropractor, or registered massage therapist, and all sessions are compatible with major insurance providers.

Your first appointment will be a comprehensive 60-minute one-on-one session to assess your body’s movement. After that, your clinician will build a custom plan tailored to your needs and goals that you’ll work on together.

“Myodetox is changing the way people think about taking care of their body,” explained Pham. “Often, in physiotherapy pain relief serves as a finish line. At Myodetox, pain-free is just the beginning of the movement health journey.

“We exist to be a guide for our clients beyond pain to helping them do the things they love, longer.”

The expert clinicians at Myodetox specialize in specific injuries, sports, and hold various certifications. You can select a clincian based on your schedule availability or find one that aligns with the requirements that you need.

Myodetox encourages Calgarians to “FutureProof Their Body” by investing in their movement health.

“We are thrilled to be joining Calgary,” Pham added. “It’s a new market for us which is always an adventure. Calgary has a hugely active community that we can’t wait to be a part of.”

“Clients keep coming back because they understand that movement health is a lifelong journey. With us, clients feel the space to share their physical goals and feel confident, with our guidance, that they can get there. When they do, they want to tell everyone they know that they can reach their goals too.”

Address: 1117B Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Address: 709 8th Street SW, Calgary

Facebook | Instagram