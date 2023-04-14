This museum in rural Alberta has hundreds of thousands of artifacts

When people think of the town of Hanna, Alberta, many go right to rock band Nickelback — but in the same area, there is a vast museum to check out, too.
The Hanna Pioneer Museum and Village is nestled on Pioneer Trail and features an entire block of historic buildings filled with antiques and turn-of-the-century artifacts.
Its Tripadvisor page touts “hundreds of thousands of interesting artifacts on display,” so we bet you could spend a good chunk of time here and find something that will pique your interest.
Hanna is located 236 km southeast of Edmonton and 213 km northeast of Calgary.
Hanna Pioneer Village and Museum
Address: 502 Pioneer Trail
Phone number: (403) 854-4244
Hours: June 25 to August 27, 10 am to 6 pm; off-season by appointment
Cost: Admission is a donation