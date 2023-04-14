This museum in rural Alberta has hundreds of thousands of artifacts

When people think of the town of Hanna, Alberta, many go right to rock band Nickelback — but in the same area, there is a vast museum to check out, too.

The Hanna Pioneer Museum and Village is nestled on Pioneer Trail and features an entire block of historic buildings filled with antiques and turn-of-the-century artifacts.

Its Tripadvisor page touts “hundreds of thousands of interesting artifacts on display,” so we bet you could spend a good chunk of time here and find something that will pique your interest.

Hanna is located 236 km southeast of Edmonton and 213 km northeast of Calgary.

Address: 502 Pioneer Trail

Phone number: (403) 854-4244

Hours: June 25 to August 27, 10 am to 6 pm; off-season by appointment

Cost: Admission is a donation