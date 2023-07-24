If you’ve been looking for the perfect place to sip your morning coffee, this 64-acre equestrian retreat at 386038 West 64th Street, Foothills County, Alberta, is going up for auction next month and with 360-degree vistas of the Rockies, it might be just what you need.

The only catch is the price tag… it’s currently listed at $6.4 million.

If you do have a few million to spare though, this property is pretty mind-blowing.

The 5,700-square-foot rustic mansion has a vaulted ceiling, floor-to-ceiling windows, a double-sided fireplace, and a three-car garage.

The outside is equally impressive, especially for equine enthusiasts. There is a functional carriageway connecting the house to the stables and vehicle storage. It’s also the perfect place to entertain with an outdoor pavilion, hot tub, and gardens.

It might be outside of the city but it’s still a convenient 27-minute drive from downtown Calgary and 30 minutes from Calgary International Airport.

The property will sell with “No Reserve” meaning it will sell to the highest bidder regardless of price.

While it’s probably outside most Calgarians’ budgets, it’s nice to dream!