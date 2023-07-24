NewsCurated

This STUNNING mountain estate is up for auction next month (PHOTOS)

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Jul 24 2023, 6:02 pm
This STUNNING mountain estate is up for auction next month (PHOTOS)
Concierge Auctions
If you’ve been looking for the perfect place to sip your morning coffee, this 64-acre equestrian retreat at 386038 West 64th Street, Foothills County, Alberta, is going up for auction next month and with 360-degree vistas of the Rockies, it might be just what you need.
The only catch is the price tag… it’s currently listed at $6.4 million.

If you do have a few million to spare though, this property is pretty mind-blowing.

The 5,700-square-foot rustic mansion has a vaulted ceiling, floor-to-ceiling windows, a double-sided fireplace, and a three-car garage.

Concierge Homes

The outside is equally impressive, especially for equine enthusiasts. There is a functional carriageway connecting the house to the stables and vehicle storage. It’s also the perfect place to entertain with an outdoor pavilion, hot tub, and gardens.

Concierge Homes

It might be outside of the city but it’s still a convenient 27-minute drive from downtown Calgary and 30 minutes from Calgary International Airport.

The property will sell with “No Reserve” meaning it will sell to the highest bidder regardless of price.

Concierge Homes

While it’s probably outside most Calgarians’ budgets, it’s nice to dream!
SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ News
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.