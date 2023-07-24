Win a $1,500 “Suite Escape Giveaway” at the Residence Inn by Marriott in Calgary

On July 22, 2008, co-founders Karm Sumal and Manny Bahia launched Vancity Buzz from an unassuming basement suite in South Vancouver.

By 2016, Vancity Buzz had established a stronghold out west, so it rebranded and broke into the national market under a new namesake, Daily Hive.

2023 marks Daily Hive’s 15th year as one of Canada’s most trusted sources for hyper-local news.

Since 2016, Daily Hive has grown into a ubiquitous source of Canadian content, publishing up-to-the-minute stories every day in major cities across the country.

In celebration of its 15th year, Daily Hive is giving away an incredible prize to one of its lucky Calgary readers.

Through contemporary elements, functionality and comfort, the Residence Inn by Marriott, located in Calgary’s Downtown/Beltline District, offers a unique setting meshing distinctive characteristics of the wild west, with Calgary’s burgeoning art scene.

The prize

Three-night stay in a one-bedroom suite — $950 value

Dinner for two x three nights in the Hearth Lounge — $450 value

Specialty coffees in Stable Café for two x three mornings — $50 value

$50 credit for the Market — $50 value

The prize is valued at $1,500.

Self-described as stylish and contemporary, guests are invited to make full use of the hotel’s countless amenities, including, but not limited to, thoughtfully furnished suites optimized for functionality and comfort.

Each suite includes a fully fitted kitchen, separate living areas, plush bedding, and modern amenities such as flat-screen TVs and free Wi-Fi.

The hotel’s communal spaces, including the lobby, Hearth Room Restaurant Patio and Bar and the Stable Tenth Avenue Cafe, serve as a gathering place for guests to connect and enjoy the hotel’s art collection set against a backdrop of live music.

For a shot at winning, follow the entry instructions below!

How to enter

To enter for your chance to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @ResidenceInnCalgaryDowntown and @DailyHiveCanada on Instagram and tag a friend or family member you’d love to travel with on the post below. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following (1 entry):

Win a one-night stay at @ResidenceInnCalgaryDowntown in Daily Hive’s 15th Birthday Giveaway. Follow @DailyHiveYYC and RT to enter! (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm on August 1, 2023. One winner will be chosen at random and contacted through the platform they used to enter.

