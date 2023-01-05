The Beltline has been named the most liveable neighbourhood in Calgary

Calgary has been applauded for being one of the most liveable cities in the world, but which neighbourhood in Calgary is the most liveable?

Well, according to RE/MAX, the answer is the Beltline.

A blog posted on the RE/MAX website ranked the top 10 most liveable neighbourhoods in Calgary with the community just south of downtown making it to the top of the list.

In fact, each of the top five neighbourhoods is either right in the Calgary downtown or adjacent to downtown.

The blog says the reason for the Beltline’s high liveability is it’s “one of the most densely populated neighbourhoods in Calgary, filled with entrepreneurs, young professionals, artists, and the most urban. It has a reputation for being one of Calgary’s primary areas for eclectic nightlife, restaurants, and urban culture.”

Coming in at two is Downtown East Village with the blog saying “Like Beltline, Downtown East Village is centrally located with easy connections to everywhere in the city by walking, cycling, driving, or public transit. This urban hub is home to everything from eateries to boutiques, to green spaces, all of which showcase the many things Calgary has to offer.”

Downtown West End is number three. “The Downtown West End is a dense residential community that caters largely to young professionals and is almost entirely made up of condominiums and apartment buildings (only 25 single-family detached homes remain in the neighbourhood). However, it offers easy access to multi-use paths and has various cultural features, such as Contemporary Calgary, a public art gallery,” says the blog.

Fourth on the list was the Downtown Commercial Core, with the RE/MAX blog saying, “The population of Calgary that lives in its Core compared to the East Village or West End is relatively low but has been growing in recent years. Those who inhabit the lively neighbourhood enjoy quick commutes to their workplaces and easy access to the many cultural events and amenities downtown Calgary offers.”

Rounding out the top five is Mission. “This inner-city neighbourhood is considered part of Calgary’s downtown but is separate from the other downtown neighbourhoods. It boasts a rich mix of single-family residences, duplexes, apartments, commercial establishments, and institutional uses and contains the very popular 4th Street with its trendy restaurants and shops.”

The back half of the top 10 has Sunalta 6th, Lower Mount Royal in 7th, Rundle in 8th, Southview comes in at nine and rounding out the top 10 is Greenview.

The blog says they judge the neighbourhoods in Calgary based on access to shopping, dining and green spaces, proximity to public transit, work, preferred schools, and cultural and community centres.

“Calgary is a city that was originally intended to house 1 million plus people. However, despite its population of 1.3 million, the city still feels very spacious since it continues to grow horizontally and vertically. With effective, forward-thinking planning, the positive liveability trends in Calgary can be expected to continue.”