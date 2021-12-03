These are five of the cheapest homes for sale in Calgary right now

Good news, YYC house-hunters: you don’t have to break the bank to purchase your own property.

In our December roundup of Zoocasa’s cheapest real estate listings in Calgary, affordable homes can be found throughout the city for less than $300,000.

A lower budget doesn’t mean you have to compromise your standards, as several of these homes offer granite countertops, vinyl plank flooring, fully fenced yards, convenient parking, and more.

If you’re in the market for a new home, take a peek at these affordable Calgary real estate listings.

Listing details:

Two bedrooms

Two bathrooms

1,003 sq ft

This end-unit townhome in the Beltline offers plenty of natural light, a quaint balcony, a garage, and a fireplace. Recent upgrades include vinyl plank flooring on the lower level, a three-year-old furnace and hot-water tank, and a number of new appliances. The property is just a short walk from the restaurants, bars, and shops on 17th Avenue and a CTrain station.

Listing details:

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

916 sq ft

Located in the gated community of Chateau Falls, this townhouse has recently been renovated and boasts new stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank floors, and a soaker tub with subway tiling. The home also features a skylight, quartz countertops with a marble backsplash in the kitchen, and a natural gas fireplace in the living room. The unit comes with an assigned parking spot and a built-in storage locker.

Listing details:

Three bedrooms

Two-and-a-half bathrooms

901 sq ft

This three-storey Forest Lawn townhome offers granite countertops in the kitchen, a walk-in closet and ensuite in the primary bedroom, and plenty of storage space. There’s also engineered hardwood flooring and tile throughout the main floor and a door to the balcony from the dining room, making indoor/outdoor entertaining easy.

Listing details:

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

983 sq ft

Featuring a cozy gas fireplace and a sunny deck, this Rutland Park home has a bright white kitchen, a large living and dining area, and three bedrooms. There’s an undeveloped basement offering tons of storage space along with the opportunity to expand the home’s living area, and the property is within a short drive of the amenities of Westhills and Signal Hill, and Glenmore Park is nearby as well.

Listing details:

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

915 sq ft

This St. Andrew’s Heights townhome features beautiful hardwood floors, slate tiles in the kitchen and bathroom, stainless steel appliances, and covered parking. The house is pet-friendly with a fully fenced yard and offers an open concept floor plan. The property is conveniently located near public transit, the University of Calgary, and many of the city’s major roadways.