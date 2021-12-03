These are five of the cheapest homes for sale in Calgary right now
Good news, YYC house-hunters: you don’t have to break the bank to purchase your own property.
In our December roundup of Zoocasa’s cheapest real estate listings in Calgary, affordable homes can be found throughout the city for less than $300,000.
A lower budget doesn’t mean you have to compromise your standards, as several of these homes offer granite countertops, vinyl plank flooring, fully fenced yards, convenient parking, and more.
If you’re in the market for a new home, take a peek at these affordable Calgary real estate listings.
5. $296,000: #112 – 1014 14th Avenue SW
Listing details:
- Two bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 1,003 sq ft
This end-unit townhome in the Beltline offers plenty of natural light, a quaint balcony, a garage, and a fireplace. Recent upgrades include vinyl plank flooring on the lower level, a three-year-old furnace and hot-water tank, and a number of new appliances. The property is just a short walk from the restaurants, bars, and shops on 17th Avenue and a CTrain station.
4. $289,000: #32 – 605 15th Avenue SW
Listing details:
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 916 sq ft
Located in the gated community of Chateau Falls, this townhouse has recently been renovated and boasts new stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank floors, and a soaker tub with subway tiling. The home also features a skylight, quartz countertops with a marble backsplash in the kitchen, and a natural gas fireplace in the living room. The unit comes with an assigned parking spot and a built-in storage locker.
3. $250,000: #2 – 1715 43rd Street SE
Listing details:
- Three bedrooms
- Two-and-a-half bathrooms
- 901 sq ft
This three-storey Forest Lawn townhome offers granite countertops in the kitchen, a walk-in closet and ensuite in the primary bedroom, and plenty of storage space. There’s also engineered hardwood flooring and tile throughout the main floor and a door to the balcony from the dining room, making indoor/outdoor entertaining easy.
2. $249,900: #341 – 4525 31st Street SW
Listing details:
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 983 sq ft
Featuring a cozy gas fireplace and a sunny deck, this Rutland Park home has a bright white kitchen, a large living and dining area, and three bedrooms. There’s an undeveloped basement offering tons of storage space along with the opportunity to expand the home’s living area, and the property is within a short drive of the amenities of Westhills and Signal Hill, and Glenmore Park is nearby as well.
1. $248,600: #901 1540 29th Street NW
Listing details:
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 915 sq ft
This St. Andrew’s Heights townhome features beautiful hardwood floors, slate tiles in the kitchen and bathroom, stainless steel appliances, and covered parking. The house is pet-friendly with a fully fenced yard and offers an open concept floor plan. The property is conveniently located near public transit, the University of Calgary, and many of the city’s major roadways.