These are the most expensive real estate listings in Calgary

Calgary real estate is on the lower side of expensive compared to other Canadian cities such as Toronto and Vancouver, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have extravagant homes on the market.

In our June roundup of some of the most expensive real estate listings in Calgary, property highlights include wine rooms, a secret Harry Potter-style back staircase, a built-in coffee maker, a commercial pizza oven, and theatre areas.

While these homes may be a little out of the average Calgarian’s budget, they’re still fun to look at. Who knows, you might just find your future dream house.

These are a few of the most expensive properties listed in Calgary right now.

Living Space: 3,414 sq ft

3,414 sq ft Unique Features: This impeccable Elbow Park home has gone through extensive renovations and updates, with an addition off the back, gorgeous landscaping, and a massive front porch.

This impeccable Elbow Park home has gone through extensive renovations and updates, with an addition off the back, gorgeous landscaping, and a massive front porch. Other Features: Four bedrooms plus a loft, three bathrooms, a fireplace, and a hidden TV cabinet make this a spacious family home. The fully equipped kitchen, including a butler’s pantry, maple chopping block, a built-in Miele coffee maker, a wine fridge, and more, is a chef’s dream.

Living Space: 3,642 sq ft

3,642 sq ft Unique Features: This modern home in Calgary’s Elbow Park neighbourhood features downtown views, seamlessly merged indoor/outdoor living spaces, a “secret” wine room, and a theatre space.

This modern home in Calgary’s Elbow Park neighbourhood features downtown views, seamlessly merged indoor/outdoor living spaces, a “secret” wine room, and a theatre space. Other Features: Four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a front den with a two-way fireplace, hardwood floors, and a two-storey dining area. An oversized double garage, large deck, and a backyard oasis complete this 10,000-square-foot lot.

Living Space: 3,548 sq ft

3,548 sq ft Unique Features: This well-maintained home in Mount Royal boasts a stone fireplace, wood panelled walls, and a triple heated garage, with room for a pool or tennis court on the 0.55 acre lot.

This well-maintained home in Mount Royal boasts a stone fireplace, wood panelled walls, and a triple heated garage, with room for a pool or tennis court on the 0.55 acre lot. Other Features: Five bedrooms, three full and two half bathrooms, a large lower level, soaring vaulted ceilings, and a desirable location in the heart of Calgary.

Living Space: 5,555 sq ft

5,555 sq ft Unique Features: Residing in the Mount Royal neighbourhood, this property was built in the traditional, old world style of many of the estates in this area. The backyard features a built-in barbecue kitchen, perfect for entertaining, and the home has a secret Harry Potter-style back stairway and a dumbwaiter from the lower level to the upper level kitchen.

Residing in the Mount Royal neighbourhood, this property was built in the traditional, old world style of many of the estates in this area. The backyard features a built-in barbecue kitchen, perfect for entertaining, and the home has a secret Harry Potter-style back stairway and a dumbwaiter from the lower level to the upper level kitchen. Other Features: Six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a music room, library, and a theatre space, plus a shower area off of the mudroom.