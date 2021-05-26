The average cost of a two bedroom apartment rental in Calgary right now is $1,350, however if you’ve got a little extra cash to burn, there are certainly some larger and more luxurious options out there.

One such option is a 6,250-square-foot penthouse, located in the community of Connaught. The 720 13 Avenue SW property runs at $9,800 a month, meaning that renters will be paying $117,600 per year for the apartment.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom rental unit offers up 360º views of Calgary, featuring both the city skyline and the Rocky Mountains. The property is up for rent by Craig Sims at Hope Street.

This two-level apartment has had recent upgrades and boasts two fireplaces, two wet bars, and two assigned parking stalls.

The penthouse shows off luxurious finishes, with a spacious foyer, formal living and dining rooms, and a family/media room.

A chef’s kitchen and breakfast nook make meals that much more enjoyable, and the penthouse also has an executive home office, a music conservatory, and a solarium.

The penthouse’s master suite has a spa-inspired 6-piece ensuite bathroom and a walk-in closet.

Guest bedrooms, more bathrooms, and a den make up the rental unit’s lower level.

The apartment building itself offers renters a recreation facility with swimming pool and gym, and a party room.

In addition to stunning views and luxurious living, this rental property provides quick access to both downtown Calgary and the trendy shops, bars, and restaurants of the Beltline neighbourhood.