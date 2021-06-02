These are the cheapest real estate listings in Calgary

Good news for YYC house-hunters – you don’t have to break the bank to purchase your own home.

In our June roundup of Zoocasa’s cheapest real estate listings in Calgary, affordable properties can be found throughout the city for $320,000 and under.

A lower budget doesn’t mean you have to compromise your standards, as several of these homes offer spacious master suites, updated kitchens and bathrooms, and large, fully fenced backyards.

If you’re in the market for a new home, take a peek at these affordable Calgary real estate listings.

Listing details:

Four bedrooms

Two bathrooms

1,058 sq ft

Move into this Martindale starter home, located on a quiet cul-de-sac and featuring a big backyard. The two-storey property has a large master bedroom, developed basement, and laminate flooring through the living area and stairwell. This ideal location is close to the Genesis Centre, YMCA, a library, schools, and public transit.

Listing details:

Three bedrooms

One-and-a-half bathrooms

1,190 sq ft

In this Falconridge home, house-hunters will find hardwood flooring throughout the main level, with a living area, dining room, and huge kitchen. The basement has a rec room, storage area, and space to build a bathroom in the future, and the property is located close to public transit, a park, and shopping centres.

Listing details:

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

783 sq ft

This attached duplex in Bowness offers an open concept living and dining room with a stone fireplace. An updated kitchen, spacious master bedroom, and sliding doors opening onto a large sundeck add to the value of the property, and the location is excellent, with close proximity to schools, transit, the Bow River and bike paths.

Listing details:

Two bedrooms

Two bathrooms

817 sq ft

Located in historic Bowness, this end-unit condo boasts an open floor plan, a fireplace, a balcony, and a three-piece master ensuite. The unit also has in-suite laundry and comes with an underground parking stall.

Listing details:

Three bedrooms

One-and-a-half bathrooms

1,038 sq ft

This well-kept townhome in Rundle has three large bedrooms, hardwood floor in the living room, and ceramic tile through the kitchen and dining areas. The property offers a fully fenced backyard and recent upgrades to the kitchen and bathrooms, plus a new hot water tank, new windows, and a new washer and dryer.