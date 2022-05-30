Access to Alberta's iconic Moraine Lake won't open on time due to snow

Moraine Lake is adored by Albertans and admired by people from around the world, but we’ll have to wait just a little bit longer this year to see it.

The access road to Moraine Lake in Banff National Park has been delayed due to above-average snowpack and a lingering avalanche hazard, according to a Facebook post by the park.

The exact opening date is dependent on weather conditions and will be announced as soon as possible, the park says.

We sure feel for the people that travel from across the globe to get a glimpse of the iconic lake, only to arrive to learn it’s not accessible yet. Look before you book!

Banff National Park says shuttle reservations to Moraine Lake will be cancelled and refunded automatically for the duration of the extended closure.

Approximately the first eight kilometres of the road are plowed and open for bicycling. If you opt to explore the portions of the road that are open, the park reminds you to watch for plows and slippery sections.

Visitors are asked not to proceed beyond the plowed section of the road due to lingering avalanche hazards and to permit plows to operate safely.

Deep snow and avalanche hazards remain on many popular trails in Banff National Park, particularly around Lake Louise and the Icefields Parkway.

So, there you have it. It may be creeping into June, but there are plenty of spots in Alberta where there is still plenty of snow kicking around. Let’s hope we can get up to Moraine Lake sooner rather than later!