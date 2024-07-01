Flames sign forward Sharangovich to five-year contract extension

Forward Yegor Sharangovich is staying with the Calgary Flames for the foreseeable future.

Acquired in a trade with the New Jersey Devils last June, the Flames and Sharangovich agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension with a $5.75 million AAV on Monday.

The 26-year-old’s agent broke the news on X shortly after the NHL’s free agency signing period opened.

Congratulations to Yegor Sharangovich of the Calgary #Flames on signing a 5-year contract $5.75mm/yr) extension!#WeAreGoldStar! pic.twitter.com/TJw3IUD3uk — Dan Milstein (@HockeyAgent1) July 1, 2024

Sharangovich, who was an RFA when he got to Calgary, agreed to a two-year, $6.2 million deal with the Flames last year. Before extending, he was set to become a UFA next summer.

Drafted in the fifth round by the Devils back in 2018, Sharangovich is coming off a productive season with Calgary, netting 31 goals and 59 points over 82 games.

Along with securing a lineup spot for the Belarus native, the Flames have gotten off to a busy start in free agency, inking Vegas Golden Knights forward Anthony Mantha to a one-year, $3.5 million deal.