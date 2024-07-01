SportsHockeyFlames

Flames sign forward Sharangovich to five-year contract extension

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
Jul 1 2024, 4:25 pm
Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports

Forward Yegor Sharangovich is staying with the Calgary Flames for the foreseeable future.

Acquired in a trade with the New Jersey Devils last June, the Flames and Sharangovich agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension with a $5.75 million AAV on Monday.

The 26-year-old’s agent broke the news on X shortly after the NHL’s free agency signing period opened.

Sharangovich, who was an RFA when he got to Calgary, agreed to a two-year, $6.2 million deal with the Flames last year. Before extending, he was set to become a UFA next summer.

Drafted in the fifth round by the Devils back in 2018, Sharangovich is coming off a productive season with Calgary, netting 31 goals and 59 points over 82 games.

Along with securing a lineup spot for the Belarus native, the Flames have gotten off to a busy start in free agency, inking Vegas Golden Knights forward Anthony Mantha to a one-year, $3.5 million deal.

