Mitch Love's future with Flames remains up in air: report

Mitch Love is still considering several coaching opportunities, both within the Calgary Flames organization and outside it.

According to a recent report from TSN’s Darren Dreger, Love is continuing to interview with NHL teams regarding an assistant coach position. Dreger also noted that he has recently circled back to the Flames to discuss potentially joining Ryan Huska’s staff.

Before Huska’s hiring, Love was considered a top candidate to land the Flames’ head coaching position. The 39-year-old has spent the past two seasons coaching the Flames’ AHL affiliate in the Stockton Heat and Calgary Wranglers, and has been named the league’s coach of the year in each.

Mitch Love continues to interview for NHL assistant jobs. Yesterday, he circled back to Calgary to discuss the possibility of joining Ryan Huska’s staff. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 21, 2023

Despite his success, newly appointed general manager Craig Conroy chose to go with Huska, who has spent the past five seasons as an assistant coach with the Flames. Conroy admitted that Love’s lack of experience at the NHL level played a factor in not landing the job.

“I told Mitch, and I’ll be honest today… I think he needs a little time in the NHL,” Conroy told reporters. “Even as a player, when I went from the American League to the NHL, there is a step and a learning curve. To just get thrust into that without going through it, that’s not fair to him.”

Based on these comments, it comes as no surprise to see Love looking for opportunities as an assistant coach at the NHL level. While a return to the Wranglers has yet to be ruled out, it feels unlikely at this point in time.

Before being named the head coach of the Flames’ AHL club, Love spent three seasons as the bench boss for the Saskatoon Blades of the WHL. He also has six years of experience as an assistant coach with the Everett Silvertips.