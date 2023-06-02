A new Flames head coaching candidate has emerged: report

The Calgary Flames’ coaching search is continuing along, and there have been no shortages when it comes to potential candidates.

Internal options such as Mitch Love, Ryan Huska and Kirk Muller have been discussed, as have some external ones in Gerard Gallant and Alex Tanguay. On Friday, however, a new name was added to the mix.

In his latest 32 Thoughts column, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman detailed that current Columbus Blue Jackets assistant coach Pascal Vincent is in the running.

“Pascal Vincent, waiting on Columbus, will apparently interview in Calgary,” Friedman wrote. “I’d expect the Flames to cut down their coaching candidate list next week.”

Vincent, 51, has spent the past two seasons on the Blue Jackets’ bench as an assistant coach to Brad Larsen. With Larsen’s firing in April, Vincent is considered a top candidate to become the Blue Jackets bench boss, though if that doesn’t work out, it appears the Flames have interest.

Before his two-year stint with the Blue Jackets, Vincent spent five seasons as the head coach of the Manitoba Moose in the AHL. He also served as an assistant coach for the Winnipeg Jets from 2011 to 2016, and before that was a head coach in the QMJHL for 11 seasons.

While a new coaching hire doesn’t seem imminent, Flames fans eagerly await what decision will be made. It will be a defining moment for Craig Conroy, who was named the organization’s general manager less than two weeks ago.

Whoever does get the role will be tasked with getting this team back into the playoffs in short fashion. After a 2021-22 season in which they led the Pacific Division with 111 points, the Flames regressed this year, missing the playoffs entirely. That not only led to Brad Treliving walking away from his GM position but the firing of Darryl Sutter.

With new faces and fresh perspectives, this Flames team could very well be back in the playoffs next year.