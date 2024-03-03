"Mini Marky": Adorable Flames fan mirrors Jacob Markstrom in warmups

The Calgary Flames had a future goaltender watching last night’s game from the stands.

On a night when the team celebrated the legacy of goaltender Miikka Kiprusoff with everything from speeches to a banner raising, the most adorable moment came from a young fan.

The fan, who was decked out in goalie equipment, was seen watching the Flames warmups from the bleachers while wearing a Jacob Markstrom jersey. While the cameras would have loved him just watching, he also decided to get some practicing in, mimicking the movements and saves of Markstrom.

The moment was a tribute to a classic moment in Flames history when another young fan did the same thing for Kiprusoff back during Calgary’s 2008 playoff series against the San Jose Sharks.

That fan’s name is Brendan Peters, and he made Kiprusoff’s week a bit more teary-eyed as he showed up before the jersey retirement, now grown up, to present the legendary Flames goalie with a custom goalie mask that he painted himself.

Hockey fans were happy to see another young kid carry on Peters’ tradition with a current Calgary goalie in Markstrom.

Get that kid some ice time. — J W Quakenbush (@SportsJWQuacken) March 3, 2024

That’s so cute😂 — Go Oilers!!! (@44972974Oilers) March 3, 2024

Wow…that’s a fan!! — damon jameson (@djdamien5630) March 3, 2024

So cute! Loving this — Cynn (@CynnxN) March 3, 2024

He’s too cute! ❤️ — RedDragonWing (@RedDragonWing) March 3, 2024

Luckily, that young fan and Kiprusoff watched quite an exciting game. The Flames erased a 3-1 deficit in the third period and defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins by a score of 4-3 with a last-minute goal from Yegor Sharangovich.

Though there have been trade rumours surrounding Markstrom this season, you can bet that this will be a moment that will never be forgotten by at least one fan in attendance.