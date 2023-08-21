Medieval Viking invasion to take over Calgary museum this weekend
If you’re a history nerd, you’ll love what the city’s go-to military museum has planned for this weekend in Calgary: an epic series of Viking battles that will take place for two days straight.
The battles are all a part of the Military Museums’ Summer Skirmish event, where “almost 2000 years of warfare comes to life in a weekend of scripted battle re-enactments and demonstrations.”
There are so many kinds of reenacted fights planned throughout this year’s Skirmish, and with actors dressed in historical costumes, it will be sure to transport you back to a time when bloody battles were a daily occurrence.
“Viking raids, medieval duels, gladiatorial combat, musketry skills and cannonades are some of the demonstrations and exhibitions that will be available. You will be able to interact with all the participants, who will be dressed in period costumes and uniforms that will transport you back in time,” reads the museum website.
You can check out the full schedule here.
Re-enactors will come from all over the province to take part in this year’s event, including the Yankee Valley Yankees Historical Society, Lethbridge Medieval Club, Society for Tilt and Lance Cavalry Society for Creative Anachronisms, Living History Association, and the Alberta World War Living History Association.
If you’re hoping to get your Viking fill in Calgary this weekend, be aware parking at the museum is limited, and you might have to look for spots at Master’s Academy, the Flames Community Arena or street parking if you plan on driving.
Summer Skirmish 2023 at Calgary’s Military Museums
When: August 26 to 27, 9 am to 5 pm
Where: Military Museums, 4520 Crowchild Trail SW
Price: Ticket prices vary, but it costs $15 for a general adult ticket. For more information on tickets and to purchase online, click here.