Tkachuk reveals he wanted to sign 6-8 year deal with Flames in 2019

Matthew Tkachuk would still be a member of the Calgary Flames if GM Brad Treliving played his cards differently.

The former Flames winger, who asked out of Calgary this summer, revealed that and more during an interview on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast released today.

Tkachuk appears to be enjoying life in Florida, where he leads the Panthers with 17 points in 12 games this season.

“It’s just more of a relaxed situation,” Tkachuk said of the reduced pressure from media and fans. “It’s not as hectic all the time. So it’s been just very nice for me.”

Tkachuk said he wanted to go to Florida because he wanted to win, but also acknowledged the lifestyle it would present to him.

“And let’s be honest… It’s the best place in the NHL to live. It’s not even close either.”

Tkachuk said his decision to leave Calgary had nothing to do with Johnny Gaudreau bolting in free agency. And while he spoke highly of Brad Treliving, Tkachuk did point out that the Flames GM had the chance to lock him up long-term after the expiry of his entry-level contract in 2019, but decided against it.

“During this process this summer, I kind of thought back to three years prior when I was going through my contract situation then,” said Tkachuk. “Throughout the whole process after my entry-level, I was just like ‘No, [I want to sign for] six, seven, eight years. What are we doing?’ And nothing really came from it.”

Tkachuk held out for most of the preseason prior to the start of the 2019-20 regular season, inking a three-year deal with the Flames worth $7 million per season on September 25.

“In the middle of training camp, [Treliving] was like, ‘The only way we can keep this team together is [signing you for] three years.’ I was like ‘Okay, this isn’t my ideal situation.'”

“So fast forward three years, I get to this point and I’m kind of just sitting back and watching everything unfolding… When I didn’t sign before the RFA period, I wanted, given my rights, to be able to talk to other teams just to see different paths, or what could go on with other teams. Cause there was a little bit of uncertainty with me in Calgary. To be honest, once I had that talk with [Panthers GM Bill Zito] during the RFA period I knew Florida was the route I wanted to go down. Even though I wanted that, there was no guarantee.”

Treliving eventually swung a deal with the Panthers, which saw Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar head to Calgary and Tkachuk to Florida.

“The day I got the call, I was super happy,” said Tkachuk. “I think once I realized too that I wanted to go down the other path, the big thing with me was not stringing Calgary along. I could have easily waited out, waited out, put them in a terrible position, and even gone back for another year, and that makes it way harder for them.”