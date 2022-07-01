Maroon 5's Calgary concert has just been cancelled

Bad news for Maroon 5 fans: the group’s Calgary concert has just been cancelled.

According to Ticketmaster, it looks like six of their Canadian shows aren’t happening either. In addition to Calgary, concert dates have also been cancelled in Vancouver (August 1), Edmonton (August 5), Saskatoon (August 6), Ottawa (August 19), and Montreal (August 20).

The band has yet to give a reason for the cancelled shows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maroon 5 (@maroon5)

Maroon 5 was originally scheduled to perform at the Scotiabank Saddledome on August 3. For now, it looks like the group’s next Canadian appearance is on Saturday, July 9 at the Festival d’été de Québec.