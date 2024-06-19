What the Flames are getting in trade acquisition Kevin Bahl

The Calgary Flames have made their first big move of the offseason, as they traded goaltender Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils this morning.

In order to help with the organizations retooling efforts, general manager Craig Conroy was able to acquire defenceman Kevin Bahl along with a 2025 first-round pick in the deal.

Bahl isn’t a player hockey fans are overly familiar with, as the 23-year-old has logged just 143 games in his NHL career. That said, there is reason to be optimistic about his future with the Flames.

Bahl’s biggest asset is his size, as he stands at a massive 6-foot-6, 230 pounds. As evidenced by his stat line of one goal and 12 points in 82 games this past season, he isn’t a player who is going to produce a ton of offence, but there are other areas of his game in which he excels.

Thanks in part to his massive frame, Bahl is a physical player. His 151 hits this past season were second amongst all Devils players to only Curtis Lazar, while his 82 penalty minutes led the team. He also played a big role in the penalty kill, averaging 1:48 minutes per game when down a man.

Kevin Bahl, acquired by CGY, is a physical third-pairing defensive defenceman who takes a lot of penalties. #Flames pic.twitter.com/1oo7K3E1zR — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 19, 2024



A big part of what makes Bahl a solid penalty killer is his willingness to put his body in front of shots. His 103 blocks trailed only Simon Nemec, which is a good testament to his overall competitive level on a nightly basis.

“For quite some time, we had identified Kevin Bahl as a priority player,” Conroy said this morning. “He is a strong defender with size who plays an assertive game with tremendous presence. While his 6-foot-6, 230-lb. frame is an imposing asset, he uses his body intelligently, has good mobility and makes smart puck decisions. Kevin fits our identity, and we are excited to acquire him now as he can continue to grow with our group.”

Bahl is set to enter the final season of a two-year deal with a $1.05 million cap hit. Once that deal expires, he will become a restricted free agent, which could result in him earning a bigger contract should he impress the Flames in 2024-25.