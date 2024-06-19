Jacob Markstrom doesn’t seem to have any regrets about choosing to sign with the Calgary Flames as a free agent in 2020.

Though Markstrom and the Flames were never able to reach their ultimate goal of winning a Stanley Cup, the 34-year-old told reporters following today’s trade to the New Jersey Devils that he thoroughly enjoyed his time in Calgary. In particular, he brought up the 2021-22 season in which the Flames won 50 games.

“My son was born there, that’s the biggest thing I’ll remember,” Markstrom said. “But, also the playoff run we had. That whole season, how good we were as a team. We won almost every game it felt like, [we] couldn’t lose. That’s a feeling that I want to have again.”

In addition to the good memories he had with the organization, he also made sure to mention how thankful he was for the fan base and all the respect they showed him throughout his four seasons in Calgary.

“The love and support that I got from them, not only in the Saddledome but going out shopping or eating at restaurants,” Markstrom said. “It was so easy to live in Calgary and move around in the city because the people there, they’re amazing people. They’re passionate, and so am I.

“The people there, the neighbours and everybody in the neighbourhood we lived in were awesome. Thank you to them. I’m sure I’ll send a message here to all of them as well.”

Markstrom wound up playing 213 games for the Flames, during which time he racked up a 105-78-25 record, along with a 2.63 goals against average (GAA) and a .907 save percentage (SV%). Both his games played and wins rank fourth amongst all goaltenders in franchise history, trailing only Miikka Kiprusoff, Mike Vernon, and Reggie Lemelin.