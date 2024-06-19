Flames are stacked with picks through the next three drafts

With the Jacob Markstrom trade official, there is no denying that the next few seasons could be long for Calgary Flames fans.

Despite general manager Craig Conroy saying today that the Flames are maintaining their commitment to being a playoff-calibre team, his moves suggest otherwise. Markstrom is just the latest of several players he has moved for picks and/or prospects in what is looking more and more like a rebuild by the day.

While rebuilds are never fun for a fan base to go through, however, the Flames have done some great work in the early going. Along with receiving defenceman Kevin Bahl from the New Jersey Devils in the Markstrom deal, they were also able to pick up a first-round pick in 2025. By doing so, they have added to what is already a plethora of picks over the next three drafts.

The Flames now have 15 picks in the top three rounds from 2024 to 2026. Here’s a look at them all.

It’s clear that Conroy is putting all his trust into his scouting department in hopes of the Flames turning things around. Should they hit on some of these picks, they will add some more great prospects to go with some promising young talent they already have in players like Matt Coronato, Connor Zary, Dustin Wolf, and Samuel Honzek.

With Markstrom now out of the fold, there is a chance the Flames struggle in 2024-25. That may not be a bad thing, as it would allow for their first-round pick in 2025 to come very early. That potential pick, paired with whoever they select ninth overall later this month, will help start the buzz around what could be a very exciting future for this organization.