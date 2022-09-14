5 luxury hotels you need to check out in Calgary

Everyone loves a luxurious getaway. But travelling can be tough sometimes. Luckily there are hotels in Calgary that give you that feeling of luxury right in our own backyard.

There are plenty of options if you are looking to go to the mountains.

But if you are just looking for a nice staycation in Calgary, here are five hotels to feel like you are living a life of luxury.

Conveniently located downtown, the Fairmont Palliser is the perfect spot to treat yourself. It is within walking distance from the Calgary Tower and has some amazing food and bar options on Stephen ave. And if you want to stay in there is a great pool and fine dining available

Where: 133 9th Avenue SW

Another in a perfect spot downtown by the Tower, Arts Commons, and the Telus Convention Centre. Le Germain offers flexible check-out times to perfectly fit your plans and you can stay guilt-free in its sustainable design.

Where: 899 Centre Street SW

Offering the largest guest suits in the city, the Hyatt Regency is a perfect spot to get that life of luxury feeling. The Hyatt also offers incredible dining options along with an indoor pool and spa to complete a full treat-yourself weekend.

Where: 700 Centre Street S

Located in one of the nicest areas of the city, Eau Claire, the Sheraton Suites offer a great in-suite experience with some amazing food and drink locations close by. And they have family staycation packages available for your next Calgary getaway.

Where: 255 Barclay Parade SW

If you want a staycation that doesn’t feel like a staycation, Grey Eagle is your place. Guests can check out a number of different restaurants and bars along with the casino. And they are always bringing musical acts and performers in, making it a perfect spot to escape without having to escape.

Where: 3777 Grey Eagle Drive