Check your tickets: Winning $70M lottery jackpot won in Alberta

Check your lottery tickets, Alberta, because an enormous $70 million jackpot is going to one lucky ticketholder in the province.

Last night’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot was won on a ticket purchased somewhere in the province outside of Calgary and Edmonton. The winning numbers from the January 16 draw are: 2, 9, 10, 14, 42, 43, 44.

It’s not the only major prize won in Alberta last night; a ticket purchased somewhere in Calgary nabbed the second-top prize, matching six of the seven main draw numbers plus the bonus number (25).

The owners of that ticket won $284,899.70.

Winners have a year to claim their windfall.

Alberta has been extra fortunate when it comes to lotto wins this past year, seeing $158,000,000 in Lotto Max prizes alone. Some of the massive lotto wins of 2023 include: