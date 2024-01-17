Check your tickets: Winning $70M lottery jackpot won in Alberta

Check your lottery tickets, Alberta, because an enormous $70 million jackpot is going to one lucky ticketholder in the province.
Last night’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot was won on a ticket purchased somewhere in the province outside of Calgary and Edmonton. The winning numbers from the January 16 draw are: 2, 9, 10, 14, 42, 43, 44.
It’s not the only major prize won in Alberta last night; a ticket purchased somewhere in Calgary nabbed the second-top prize, matching six of the seven main draw numbers plus the bonus number (25).
The owners of that ticket won $284,899.70.
Winners have a year to claim their windfall.
Alberta has been extra fortunate when it comes to lotto wins this past year, seeing $158,000,000 in Lotto Max prizes alone. Some of the massive lotto wins of 2023 include:
- Lethbridge: $55 million jackpot on the April 25 draw.
- Edmonton: $35 million on the July 25 draw.
- Edmonton: $50 million on the September 5 draw.
- Bonnyville: $17 million on the September 12 draw.
- Edmonton: A $1 million Maxmillions prize won on the October 27 draw.