5 fantastic local food gifts to pick up in Calgary this season

‘Tis the season to spread some cheer, and this year we really need all the good holiday vibes we can get.

One of the best ways to do that is to pick up a quality gift and give it to someone you want to send some love to.

There are so many amazing products out there that we couldn’t fit them all on this list, but here are some much-loved favourites that will not disappoint – we’re sure of it.

Check out these fantastic food gifts to get in Calgary this season.

Hot Chocolate Bombs from Sugar & Smiles YYC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sugar & Smiles YYC (@sugarandsmilesyyc)

You can’t go wrong with gifting hot chocolate bombs. These beautiful brown globes come in flavours like cookies n’ cream, s’mores, Reese’s and Bailey’s Classic. Once stirred and melted, these are sure to put a huge smile on anyone’s face.

Buy

Holiday Coffee from Calgary Heritage Roasting Co.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Heritage Roasting Co.™ (@calgaryheritageroastingco)

Calgary Heritage Roasting Co. has delicious coffee on lock for the holidays, including a special holiday blend that makes for a great gift. It’s a buttery medium roast blend with notes of chocolate, which can turn anyone into a cuddly bear.

Address: 2020 11 Street SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-455-2472

Buy

Holiday Basket from Bumble Bee Baskets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bumble Bee Baskets (@bumblebeebaskets)

If all of Calgary’s holiday cheer could be confined into a basket, it would definitely be this one. It’s filled to the brim with festive foodie eats like gourmet popcorn, candy canes, butter shortbread cookies, honey roasted peanuts, Bellagio hot chocolate mixes, assorted Lindt truffles and more! The best part is, it comes pre-wrapped and ready to go straight under the tree.

Phone: 403-201-1166

Buy

Waffle Mix from Buttermilk Fine Waffles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buttermilk Fine Waffles (@buttermilkyyc)

These premium pancake and waffle mixes are a steadfast gift for someone you care about. Purchase a curated bundle or create your own to add a personal touch. There are plenty of items to choose from, including DONA Masala Chai Concentrate, Fertile Creek Maple Syrup, pistachio cream, and coffee roast to accompany your mixes.

Buy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drizzle Honey (@drizzle_honey)

This all-natural, completely raw, superfood-powered honey is the sweetest gift, literally. Whether it’s a stocking stuffer for you or something you love, you won’t regret grabbing a jar of this product.

Buy

With files from Hanna McLean and Manisha Singh