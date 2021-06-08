Edmonton is getting a new live music venue this summer

As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. If you are sick, please stay home.

Live music is making a comeback in Edmonton this summer with a fun new twist.

Trixstar is launching Canada’s first dedicated socially distanced concert venue in YEG this year. The company will be bringing a concert series to the city in August, with a setup in place that will look similar to current Alberta Health guidelines for restaurants.

“Think of it as a giant restaurant patio with some of your favourite bands playing live on stage,” reads the Together Again Outdoor Concert Series website.

The venue will provide full food and beverage service, with attendees ordering from their smartphones and having refreshments delivered right to their seats.

The event management firm says that safety measures include limited capacities to ensure physical distancing, reservable tables for up to six people, contact tracing, and mandatory masking.

The Together Again Outdoor Concert Series is scheduled to run in August, with a number of notable performers, including Blue Rodeo, Dean Brody, Our Lady Peace, Alan Doyle, Bif Naked, Jess Moskaluke, and more. According to Trixstar, “more artists, more dates, and more events” will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Music is an important part of bringing people together and connecting is fundamental for our mental health,” says Trixstar’s President Mike Anderson.

“We’re making it safer and more intimate while creating more space and keeping the same excitement you’d expect seeing your favorite bands perform live on stage. It’s time to get off our screens and back to experiences.”

The concert series is slated to take place at the historic Racetrack Infield on the Edmonton Exhibition Lands, and the August lineup is as follows.

August 6: Five Alarm Funk, The Jerry Cans, DJ Shub, Shawnee Kish, Halcyon Gray

August 7: Serena Ryder, The Rural Alberta Advantage, Nuela Charles, Carter & The Capitals, Shaela Miller

August 8: The Trews, 54-40, Bif Naked, Kane Incognito, Stephanie Harpe Experience

August 21: Blue Rodeo, Alan Doyle, Captain Tractor, Hailey Benedict

August 22: Dean Brody, The Road Hammers, Jess Moskaluke, Dan Davidson, Alee

August 29: Our Lady Peace, I Mother Earth, Danko Jones, Royal Tusk, Whale & The Wolf

Tickets go on sale starting at 10 am on Friday, June 11, and music lovers can reserve tables online for two, four, or six people starting as low as $59 per person.

Grab your tickets ASAP, and get ready to welcome live music back to Edmonton.

When: August 6, 7, 8, 21, 22, and 29, with more dates to be announced

Where: The Racetrack Infield on the Edmonton Exhibition Lands (7515 118th Avenue NW)

Cost: Tickets start at $59 per person