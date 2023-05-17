Trevor Lewis explains what it was like playing for ex-Flames coach Darryl Sutter

Though there have been plenty of negative stories surrounding Darryl Sutter as of late, one of his former players in Trevor Lewis remains a supporter.

Lewis not only spent the past two seasons playing under Sutter with the Calgary Flames, but he also spent plenty of time with him as a part of the LA Kings’ organization. Appearing on the 2 Mutts Podcast on Tuesday, he explained how much his former boss has helped him to get to where he is today.

“He’s such a good coach for me. I’ve obviously played my best hockey for him. I think he got the most out of me,” Lewis explained. “Even off the ice, anything I ever needed, I could call him and he’d do it at the drop of a hat. I think he’d do that for mostly anyone too, he’s just such a family person. If you played for him, I think he’d do anything for you for the rest of your life.”

During this past season with the Flames, reports had come out that several players in the locker room were butting heads with Sutter. It isn’t exactly a secret that he can be a hard coach to play for, though it appears there is a different side to him.

“One game, I think it was the first time my wife ever met him, we just lost and I didn’t play very good, and I’m like, ‘Tomorrow’s going to suck, Darryl’s going to give it to me,'” said Lewis. “I walk out of the room after the game, and he’s hugging my wife, and my wife goes, ‘What are you guys talking about? This guy is the nicest guy I’ve ever met.'”

While Sutter’s fate was sealed after being fired at the beginning of the month, Lewis’ remains in question. The 36-year-old is without a contract heading into next season but is hopeful he will be back with the Flames.

“I’d love to be back there,” Lewis said. “It’s such a good team; it’s such a close team. It’s one of the closest teams I’ve ever been on. There’s not really cliques or anything; everyone hangs out.”

Lewis skated in all 82 games with the Flames this season, registering nine goals and 20 points. If he were to be brought back into the fold, it would likely be on a deal similar to the one-year, $800,000 one he played on this season.